BREAKING: National Assembly workers protest over unpaid salaries

Staff members of the National Assembly are currently protesting over unpaid wages and lack of due promotion.

Some of the workers claimed they were owed wages from as far back as 2010.

They also alleged that funds meant for training had been diverted.

Carrying banners and placards, some of the workers were heard chanting “no pay, no sitting”.

The workers, who were protesting inside the National Assembly also blocked the entrance into the legislative chambers.

When the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, arrived at the Assembly, he was prevented from going into the Senate chamber with the workers chanting “no sitting”.

The angry workers also prevented him from addressing them.