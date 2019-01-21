(BREAKING) Onnoghen: Industrial Court renews restraining order against CCT

The National Industrial Court (NIC) has reinforced its order restraining the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) from proceeding with the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen is facing six charges of false assets declaration filed against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The NIC had earlier on January 15 restrained the CCT from proceeding with the trial before adjourning till January 22 for the hearing of motion on notice.

At the report resumed sitting on Monday, the NIC renewed its restraining order against the CCT.

The reinforcement of the order followed an exparte application moved by the claimant’s counsel, James Igwe (SAN) who said there was difficulty in serving the CCT Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, the court’s papers personally.

The only defendant at the hearing on Monday was the National Judicial Council represented by Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN).