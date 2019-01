The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has sent the names of new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for consideration and approval.

It was gathered that the nominees include the Force Secretary, Taiwo Lakanu; former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde, and four others.

The Police Service Commission, which is still holding its plenary meeting, is expected to announce the names of the DIGs later today.