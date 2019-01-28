BREAKING: Police seal CJN Onnoghen’s office, eject administrative staff

The police on Monday sealed off the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari, last Friday,

In a move that appeared to stop any possibility of Onnoghen to accessing the office, policemen were sealed the office and ejected all administrative staff in the axis of the CJN office asearly as 7am on Monday.

One source said that “the police have sealed the office of the CJN. Officers and men of the Force went to the administrative staff offices at about 7am and ordered clerical and other staff who were already at their desks to leave after which they locked up everywhere.”

This came as the National Judicial Council fixed Tuesday for an emergency meeting to deliberate on the sudden suspension of Onnoghen and swearing-in of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the Acting CJN by President Buhari.