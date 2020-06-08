BREAKING: Reps grill PTF over COVID-19 funds

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 is appearing before the House of Representatives to account for the funds allocated and donated to the fight against the pandemic.

A joint committee of the House is handling the “engagement”.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire, were represented by permanent secretaries.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, are in attendance.

Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts and leader of the joint committees, Mr Wole Oke, said the engagement was to monitor the expenditure by the PTF‎ and clear the air on “insinuations” about COVID-19 funds.

‎The Permanent Secretary, Office of the SGF, Olusegun Adekunle, said a total sum of N22,163,130,411‎ had so far been released to the PTF’s operations account‎.