Buhari attends ECOWAS Summit on counter-terrorism in Burkina Faso

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday arrived in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, to attend the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on Counter Terrorism.

Upon his arrival, the President was received by President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso.

The Aide to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, confirm through her Twitter handle that the President was also received at the Ouagadougou International airport by the Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ramatu Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), DG, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Nuhu Mamman and members of the Nigerian Community in Burkina Faso.

The special-one day summit by ECOWAS leaders and leaders from Chad, Cameroon and Mauritania is expected to adopt an action plan to address the spread of terrorism and violent extremism in the region.