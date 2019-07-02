Buhari finally sacks NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf

July 2, 2019 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf.

This is coming seven months after being recommended for dismissal.

Mrs. Boade Akinola, Director of Media, Federal Ministry of Health, , in a statement on Monday said Buhari has appointed Prof. Mohammed Sambo, as the new head of the NHIS.

It could be recalled that a panel set by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had last December recommended Yusuf for dismissal for alleged fraud and other misdemeanours.

Similarly, a panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health had in 2017 recommended his dismissal following findings that he alleged mismanaged N919m.

