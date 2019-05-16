Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia today

May 16, 2019 0

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia today.

He returned to Nigeria on May 5 after spending 10 days on a private visit to the UK.

This time round, his trip is for the purpose of performing Umrah (lesser hajj), according to a State House statement released on Wednesday by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

Buhari  is expected to  return  to the country on May 21.

The Presidency said the President accepted an invitation from the Saudi Monarch to visit the Kingdom.

