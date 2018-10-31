Buhari meets four PDP governors in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari met with four governors elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday.

All the governors, from the South-South, were Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Buhari met with them at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after he returned from a condolence visit to Kaduna State.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting which started at 2:50pm, Dickson, who refused details of the meeting said, simply volunteered that the discussion centred on issues concerning the South-South.

“My colleagues and I came to have audience with the president, to discuss issues pertinent to our country and pertinent to our respective states.

“We had a robust and fruitful discussion with the president and he promised to look into it in anyway possible.”

Asked what they discussed about, the Bayelsa governor replied: “We don’t want to go into those details.”