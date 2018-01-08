Buhari willing to pay enhanced minimum wage this year – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said President Muhammadu is desirous to give Nigerian workers an enhanced pay package this year.

He said the thinking of the Federal Government was to approve a minimum wage that would be acceptable to all stakeholders.

Ngige stated this in a chat with journalists at Ifitedunu, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said a National Tripartite Committee set up by President Buhari on minimum wage had commenced work and would likely conclude arrangements on the exercise in the third quarter of this year.

He said, “We had our inaugural meeting on 14th December and we did a framework for our work.

“We will finish our job before the third quarter of this year, but we may finish earlier.

“Minimum wage is a national matter and only the federal government can legislate on it. Labour matter and the issue of national minimum wage is in the Exclusive List.

“President Buhari is monitoring it strictly, and I am monitoring it too.

“I wear a double cap as minister of labour, who is the regulator and also as the deputy chairman of the committee.”

Ngige said the committee would work to come out with an acceptable minimum wage, saying that the Nigerian Governors Forum, representatives of the Nigerian workers, and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Assembly make up the committee.