CBA Foundation holds Walk4Hope charity event Dec 7

The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a Lagos-based non-governmental organization is set to hold its 2019 annual five-kilometer-long walk, tagged: Walk4Hope in Lagos, south west, Nigeria.

According to the organizer, the charity walk which will take off at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, on Saturday 7th December, 2019 at 7am is aimed at raising funds for the protection and support of underprivileged widows and their vulnerable children.

In 2015 to date, CBA Foundation has reached out to thousands of underprivileged widows and children through skill acquisition training, health intervention, business start-up, clothing, nutrition and tuition fees for the children.

Commenting on the programme, the founder of the foundation, Mrs. Chinwe Bode-Akingbade, an enviable banker, said proceeds from this year’s walk will be channeled to school support project for pupils in its adopted schools and for empowering selected underprivileged widows to start business.

“CBA Foundation was established to alleviate sufferings and pains of the less-privileged, especially widows and their children in the society.

“We currently have over 600 authentic widows on our profile, and the children of about 90 per cent of them have dropped out of school because of lack of funds. So, even if it’s the basic education we are able to give to them, they can build on it. We don’t want children who should be in schools on the streets because their mothers cannot afford school fees. Who knows if the future president is among them? Every child should have access to education and a good life and that is what CBA Foundation intends to achieve.

“To change our society and make the world a better place, we must love, give and share no matter how small. Hence, the net proceeds of this year’s walk will go to back to school support project for pupils in our adopted schools and for empowering selected underprivileged widows to start business.”

“Therefore, every step counts! Every step you take brings us closer to offering hope to underprivileged widows and their children,” Bode-Akinwande concluded.

Registration for the walk has started via: www.cbafoundation.org/registration.