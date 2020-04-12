Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 11-year-old boy, three other patients

The Lagos State Government says it has discharged four new COVID-19 patients who have now tested negative to the virus following their treatment at the state’s isolation facilities.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu on Saturday.

The governor said four male patients, including an 11-year-old boy, were discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

He tweeted, “Today, four more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with society.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, appealed to Lagos residents to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good,” he said.

