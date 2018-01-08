Customs Service vows to surpass 2017 revenue performance

The Nigeria Customs Service on Monday expressed confidence that it would this year surpass it’s over N1tn revenue performance which it achieved in the 2017 fiscal year.

The Public Relations Officer, NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, who said this in Abuja, called for support from all stakeholders towards achieving the target.

He said with the support which the Service received from the Federal Government last year, it would translate to more patrol vehicles and equipment to perform even better in 2018.

Attah said that the Service generated a total sum of N1.37tn at the end of 2017.

According to him, the re-invigorated anti-smuggling operations in 2017 raked in a total of 4,492 assorted seizures with a Duty Paid Value of N 12.78bn.

He said, “We are prepared to do more of what we did last year and we look forward to breaking the record of 2017 in 2018 by God grace.”

He denied media reports in some quarters which seem to suggest that there is a frosty relationship between the service National Assembly.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, we want to say that the relationship between the NCS and the National Assembly is cordial, there is no problem and we have no reason to blame the respected body for what is generally accepted as a very good performance in 2017.

“How do we (Customs) blame an individual or an organisation when many are commending the Service a job well done in terms of revenue collection and suppression of smuggling?

“We are not reporting something negative, we are reporting something positive, does it make sense to blame somebody for performing very well.” – Punch.