Danjuma Babes set to storm Nigerian football

By Akeem Busari

The President of Lagos-based side, Danjuma Babes, has expressed his desire to launch a team into the Nigerian football scene.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos at the unveiling of his team’s kits for the forthcoming season, Alhaji Awwal Danjuma, stated his readiness to change the narrative of Nigerian football with innovative and top notch best global practices.

“We are aware that of the administrative and financial challenges bedeviling our football. And we’ve therefore gathered seasoned and resourceful technical crew and administrators to help us achieve our goals,” Danjuma said.

He further explained that he has acquired top of the range training facilities to put his team in stead to take Nigerian football to greater heights.

“We are poised to make a strong statement of our intentions to take over the Nigerian football scene, beginning with our exploits in Lagos,” he enthused.

“We understand that football is capital intensive. And it is also a big business. However, the need to use it to positively impact on the society remains a strong driving force,” the successful businessman and sports philanthropist added.