Dead appointees: APC not involved in final list compilation, says Oyegun

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said the party leadership was not involved in the compilation of the controversial list of appointees into the boards of federal agencies.

He explained that this led to the embarrassing situation which the government was dealing with.

Odigie-Oyegun said this while speaking to journalists at his residence in Abuja, on Saturday.

According to him, the party was initially contacted and it asked state chapters to submit 50 names each to be considered for such appointments.

He said the list was not submitted to the party secretariat but to a presidential committee headed by the sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

He said, “It is pretty obvious that the party was not involved in the final stages of the compilation of that list. Yes, at the initial stage and I am talking about two years ago, we demanded that every state makes 50 nominations which was duly sent to the committee set up for the purpose at that time.

“Since then, a lot had happened. People have changed parties, people have died, we have had three new governors who were not there when the original list was compiled and so it was clear that there was a need for us to look at the final outcome.”

He noted that if the party leadership was involved in the final stage, some of the obvious errors would not have been made.

Odigie-Oyegun expressed hope that the party would be involved in the review and any further exercise. – Punch.