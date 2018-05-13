Delta govt budgets N300m for car loans to legal officers

The Delta State Government has disclosed that it made a budgetary provision of N300 million as car loans to lawyers in the Ministry of Justice this year.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, who disclosed this on Friday while receiving in audience the newly elected executive members of the State Chapter of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN), said the provision would enhance the transportation needs and personal security of ministry’s legal officers.

He said the provision, which is a new head in the 2018 budget, was different from the amount captured for general car loan for civil servants in the State which is domiciled in the Office of the Head of Service.

Mrakpor, while explaining the rationale for the special provision, said it was aimed at supporting legal officers to purchase their personal vehicles to ease their movement to court.

He noted that owing to the sensitive nature of their work which involved carrying of bulky sensitive case files and their personal safety, the governor approved car loan special provision for lawyers.

While congratulating the new executives of the Law Officers Association for a peaceful election and transition, the commissioner charged legal officers in the State to imbibe personal developmental culture and comply with the standard behaviour expected of them as legal practitioners and that of the civil service.

He debunked the rumour that he was a tribalist as a result of certain decisions he took regarding the posting of some senior officers to some agencies of government as Executive Secretaries.

Earlier, the newly elected Chairman of the LOAN, Delta State Chapter, Thomas Anigara said the visit was to formally introduce members of the new executive of the body to him.