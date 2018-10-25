Dolapo Osinbajo, Kemi Adeosun, King Sunny Ade, others to participate in 10th Arise Women Conference

The annual conference of Arise Women, a faith-based non-governmental organization, committed to accelerating nation building through the empowerment of women in the society is set for it’s 10th edition on Saturday, 27 October 2018 by 10am at the City of David Sanctuary (COD) Church Road, Off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Dideolu Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.



The conference hosted and convened by Mrs Siju Iluyomade with the theme, “Arise Now” will have the Vice President’s wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Wife of Lagos State, Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode; wife of the Imo state governor, Mrs Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha; first lady of Kwara State, Mrs. Omolara Ahmed.

Others are Former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun; wife of Enugu State Governor; Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi and Rev. Mrs. Tina Bawa amongst others.



Leading in songs and unparalleled worship is a line up of A-list guest gospel artists including King Sunny Ade, Adewale Ayuba, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Kunle Ajayi, Nathanel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Deejay Sax, Bukola Bekes, Frank Edwards, Enitan Adaba, Ash Ekiye, Big Bolaji, Ayan Jesu and Bois Olorun.



There will also be free medical talk/screening during the conference for Cervical Cancer screening, Blood Sugar level, Blood Pressure, Skin Care Consultation, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, Meningitis and Free Dialysis Treatment.



Attendance to conference is free with shuttle buses available at the listed locations

Lagos Island: Obalende Bus Stop, Sura Market, Ajah Bus Stop, Epe.

Lagos Mainland: National Stadium Surulere, Waterside Bus Stop, Apapa, Maryland Bus Stop (Bank Anthony Way), Orile, Oyingbo Bus Stop, Ikorodu and Satellite Town.



Free food is available for all.



Through partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, ARISE has been able to train many women in various skills like fashion designing, hat making, soap making, hair dressing and so on.



With their school health initiative, ARISE will be de-worming Five Thousand pupils in Lagos state owned schools, 30 free Dialysis Sessions in partnership with Healing Stripes Hospital and Arise free Women’s Clinic twice every month.