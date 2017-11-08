Durosinmi-Etti, Nweze, Obabolujo, others for Lagos Money Conference

Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, Business consultant, Dr Austin Nweze and CEO, Anchor General Insurance Agency, Ademayowa Adeduro are among speakers slated for Lagos Money Conference on Saturday.

The annual conference, one of the largest events dedicated to financal literacy in Lagos, is holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of National Stadium, Surulere.It seeks to liberate people from poverty through the power of financial knowledge.

The theme of the conference is Financial Literacy:Antidote to economic recession.It is being organised by a non-for-profit organisation,Youth and Teenagers Development Centre.

In a statement on Wednesday, the convener of the conference, Praise Ola Adejubee said the conference is geared towards opening the eyes of Africans to see the abundance of human and material resources and opportunities for investment.

He said the conference which will admit people freely, have valuable sessions.It will provide strategic, actionable instructions on how to get out of poverty and make people financially free.

“People will be taught on how to make money, how to generate ideas, how ideas can translate into income streams, Money multiplication strategies and how to translate recession into financial liberation,” he said.

Other speakers at the event include Mr Abayomi Obabolujo, chairman of Stockwatch Group,and Mr Kunle Soriyan, a public speaker.