DXC Technology appoints Steve Turpie to Client Account Leadership role in UKIIMEA Region

DXC Technology on Wednesday announced the appointment of Steve Turpie as vice president, client account management, in the company’s region covering UK, Ireland, Israel, the Middle East and Africa (UKIIMEA).

Turpie will report to Maruf Majed, the regional head for UKIIMEA. His appointment is effective immediately.

The appointment of Turpie is the latest since Mike Salvino was named DXC’s president and CEO last month. Each of the individuals hired has been geared toward one of Salvino’s key priorities for the company: Clients, people and operational execution.

Turpie will focus on ensuring that DXC delivers for its clients in the region and that account teams operate in lock step with client objectives.

He will ignite a focus on client reviews, to ensure that DXC is listening and closely aligning with clients and their critical priorities. A key goal will be to strengthen DXC’s partnership with regional clients and responsiveness to their needs.

Turpie has held senior roles in strategic sourcing and procurement at QBE Insurance Group Ltd. and at Zurich Insurance Company. He served as a senior advisor to the head of Accenture Operations, a global role based out of London. Turpie also held operational leadership and finance roles with Aviva PLC and Cable & Wireless Communications.

“Steve will be an important addition for DXC in UKIIMEA,” Salvino said. “We are upping our game on client account management as we enhance our focus on clients, and Steve will be critical to that mission. His extensive experience on both the buyer side and account side of IT services will bring a unique perspective on how DXC can better deliver for our clients.”

Turpie holds a bachelor of science degree in accountancy from the University of East Anglia. He also holds a Professional Accountancy Qualification from the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.

