Ecobank offers cash to Lagos residents for used plastic bottles

Ecobank Nigeria has announced that residents in Lagos should take used plastic materials, especially soft drink and water bottles among others to its head office on Victoria Island and exchange them for cash being part of activities of the bank to removes non-biodegradable materials from the environment as part of its sustainability week that started Monday and will run till Friday the 17th, May.

In a media message the bank stated that it targets to remove at least four million used plastic bottles from the streets and drains of Lagos through this initiative.

Other activities lined up for the week include a symposium for secondary school students in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt to teach the students lifestyles that exemplifies and encourages sustainability.

According to the message, Ecobank is a brand that is committed to sustaining the environment for all. Its sustainability activities is part of the universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.