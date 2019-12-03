Ekiti govt to spend N334m on dredging

Ekiti State government will spend N334 million to dredge waterways to prevent the recurrence of flooding that ravaged parts of Ado Ekiti metropolis and other towns. Ita Eku, Ureje, Eminrin, Embassy Island and others parts of Ado Ekiti were submerged b in September leading to the collapse of Ureje Bridge.

Briefing newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Chief Muyiwa Olumilua, revealed that the council also approved the procurement of N54 million customised safe delivery kits to be distributed to pregnant women across the 16 councils of the state.

Olumilua said: “The dredging is to alleviate the suffering of the inhabitants of some critical areas in Ado Ekiti. “Areas to be dredged include Obanla/Balemo/Elemi, Ita Eku/Poly/Eminrin, Omisanjana/Ureje/133kva, Awajin/Ureje and Ireakari/Ilawe totalling 18.5 kilometres at the cost of N194,530 million and is to be delivered within 12 weeks.”He added that due to persistent flooding that hit Ikere Ekiti this year, the government would dredge Osun stream channel, construct concrete channel at Temidire section of the town and reconstruct a failed culvert at Ajolagun at the cost of N140 million.

The commissioner stated that the council also approved the completion of the state secretariat complex Phase V at the cost of N621 million and to be delivered within six months. He said the council also deliberated and approved the Ekiti State Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Bill 2019, to deal with matters affecting those suffering all manners of neglect in the state.The council also approved the Ekiti State Housing Corporation Bill 2019 to deal with issues of housing in the state, he added.