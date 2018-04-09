Ekiti guber: Why I want my deputy to succeed me ― Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that he is supporting Professor Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, his deputy, because “he has been instrumental to the unprecedented achievement recorded by his administration in education, saying that such a feat must be sustained after the end of his tenure.

Fayose stated this when the National Association of the Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) conferred on him the award of the most performing governor In private education in Nigeria during their international conference of the association held at the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti.

The Governor said that “when you don’t allow continuity, you will lose all the gains you have recorded. For our achievements to be sustainable we must encourage the continuity of this government by supporting Kolapo Olusola to succeed me.

“My deputy is a man that has done well in education. He is an outstanding person he is personally involved in the educational system of our state. Their decision is not by chance, they must have a look at many parameters because when you don’t allow continuity, you lose all the gains. They are only buying into the sustainability and continuity of these gains.

“You can only get a reward for a well-done job. The award given to me by the NAPPs is a confirmation of what we have been able to achieve in the educational sector. In Ekiti, we don’t discriminate against private schools because a state is rated not by the performance of the public schools alone. On the award conferred on me, It is not the feeling everybody wants something good to continue in their lives.

Earlier the president of the National Association of Proprietors of Private School said that they decided to confer the award on Fayose because of the giant stride he recorded during his tenure and the cordial relationship between him and the private schools in Ekiti.

Speaking on behalf of the NAPPS, its President, Mrs Sally Bolujoko said that Ekiti State under Fayose performed better than most states in education, especially in National Examination Council (NECO), West African Examination Council (WAEC) among others.

“We want to have a voice in the governance of Ekiti state. We have taken a decision to support the continuity of this government under Prof. Kolapo Eleka. This is a seamless transition. This man is one of us. We have mandated our members to vote for him. Don’t vote for somebody who will come and complain. We are asking our teachers to get registered.

“We will do operation show me your voters cards. We have the population and by the time we are done you will know. I will hold our state executive responsible if our teachers don’t have their voters’ cards, “she said.