Dasuki sues DSS, AGF for unlawful detention

Former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki has sued the State Security Service (SSS), its Director General Lawal Daura and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami over his continued detention.

Dasuki has been in the custody of the SSS since December 29, 2015. The Community Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in a judgment delivered on October 4, 2016 declared his detention unlawful and ordered his release.

In a fundamental rights enforcement suit marked filed on March 15 before the Federal High Court, Abuja, Dasuki is praying the court to order his unconditional release.

He is also praying the court to award in his favour, and against the respondents, N5billion as “general damages and compensation” for the alleged violation of his rights.

The ex-NSA wants the court to order the respondents to the suit to tender public apology to him in two widely published newspapers for allegedly violating his rights “as enshrined under Sections 34(1), 35(1), (4) & (5), 37 & 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”.

Dasuki also wants the court to declare that the applicant is entitled to the dignity of his person, personal liberty, freedom of movement, private and family life as enshrined under Sections 34(1), 35(1), (4) & (5), 37 & 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“A declaration that the continued detention of the applicant, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), by the operatives of the 2nd respondent under the instruction and direction of the 1st respondent (Daura) since Tuesday December 29, 2015 till date violates his fundamental rights under Sections 34(1), 35(1), (4) & (5), 37 & 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 6 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap 10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and is therefore unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, null and void.

The suit has been assigned to Justice Ahmed Mohammed , but no date has been scheduled for hearing.