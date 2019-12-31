Enugu Police Commissioner cautions officers against extortion

Enugu State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ahmad Aburrahman yesterday warned officers to ensure proper supervision of their personnel at stop and search checkpoints to avoid extortion of motorists.

He stated that henceforth any officer in whose domain extortion was recorded would be “punished vicariously alongside with his personnel.

“We can effectively police our areas without causing pains to road users through extortion and on that note, I direct the x-squad and monitoring units, as well as provost units in the command to rise up to the occasion of checkmating the ugly trend.”

He further stated that any officers caught by the group would not be spared and urged officers to remain professional and continue to discharge the duties with a human face.