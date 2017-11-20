Ex-VP, Alex Ekwueme dies at 85

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme is dead.

A statement from his family signed by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme said that he died by 10:00pm in a London clinic, Sunday.

The statement read: “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON.

“The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”

Ekwueme had slumped in his Enugu residence, and immediately taken to the Memfys Neurosurgery Hospital Enugu, where he relapsed and went into coma.

As soon as he was stabilised in the hospital he was flown to London in an air ambulance last week.

This development comes after he celebrated his 85th birthday on October 10.