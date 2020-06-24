FAAN relocates headquarters to Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has moved its corporate headquarters to Abuja.

In a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN noted that it was in compliance with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Aviation that all agencies relocate their corporate headquarters to Abuja

“This movement is aimed at ensuring operational efficiency, while also improving the quality of service delivery to our esteemed customers,” it read in part.

The Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, directors and other critical members of staff of the authority had already relocated to the new FAAN headquarters in Abuja.

Recently, the Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency also relocated their corporate headquarters from Lagos to Abuja.