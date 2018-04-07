Fashola seeks Nigeria-Morocco joint bid for 2026 World Cup

The Minister of Power, Work and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said he would want Nigeria to bid to host the 2026 World Cup jointly with Morocco.

He said the “indomitable” spirit of the Nigerian will rise to the occasion and deliver a super tournament.

“Morocco are bidding to host the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria should have jointly bid with Morocco because we can do it,” said the Manchester United and Enyimba fan.

“With the expanded format of the World Cup, it will now be too expensive for one country to host it.

“Like we did when we hosted the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup, when the gauntlet is thrown at us, we will rise to the occasion.

“The indomitable, undying spirit of the Nigerian will come to the fore when we have a deadline to meet.

“We will clean up our house to welcome visitors from around the world.”

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 countries, 16 teams more than who will feature at Russia 2018.

Morocco as well as a joint bid by USA, Canada and Mexico have been officially submitted for consideration.

FIFA will announce the successful bid on June 13.