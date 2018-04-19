Fed Govt approves N6bn for information, landing systems for four airports

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved contracts totalling N6bn for four different airports in the country.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the council’s meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

Sirika explained that N2.588bn was approved for aeronautical information system that would give accurate information, including weather information, to pilots and other aviators.

He also said the council approved N1.188bn to upgrade the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Category III status.

The minister added that the contract would include the provision of Instrument Landing System for aircraft operations in harsh weather conditions.

He stated that N1.175bn was approved to upgrade the Akure and Benin airports to Category II status.

“The contracts have completion period of 20 weeks,” he said.

The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Shauri, said the council also approved N33bn for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road in Niger State, which he described as an important road linking the South-West to the northern part of the country.

“The road is about 123.9 kilometres. It costs N33bn. It is the second road that connects the South-West to the North,” the minister explained.

He also said the council approved N224m for the extension of consultancy service for the 215MW power plant in Kudendan, Kaduna State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Habiba Lawal, said the SGF office presented a report on projects implemented since May 2015 to December 2017 to the council.

She stated that a total of 94 projects were undertaken by the agencies under the office during the period under review.

She listed the agencies to include the Ecological Fund Office, Cabinet Affairs Office, Federal Road Safety Commission, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, National Pensions Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the National Population Commission.

Out of the 94 projects, Lawal said 30 were brought to FEC for approval, while the remaining were done at the ministerial threshold.

“Sixteen of the 30 projects approved by FEC have been completed 100 per cent; eight of the projects are between 70 per cent and 90 per cent completion, while about four of the projects are between 40 per cent and 50 per cent,” she added.

Lawal explained that 55 out of the 64 projects taken at the ministerial threshold had been completed, while the remaining nine were ongoing