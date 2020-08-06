FG dismisses #RevolutionNow protests as child’s play

The federal government on Thursday said that protests by members of the #RevolutionNow group was merely a child’s play and not revolutionary.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicitystated this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, August 5, members of the #RevolutionNow group led protests in Lagos, Abuja, accusing the Buhari-led administration of corruption, insecurity and poverty. The Nigeria Police Force arrested a handful of them including Agba Jalingo.

Reacting to the protests, Adesina said it was irritating as only a few youths out of the 200 million Nigerians in the country embarked on the protest.

Adesina said; “Well, was it really a protest? By my estimation, it just seemed like a child’s play because protests by their very nature are spontaneous things, mass things. These are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny. As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about.

“A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.