Finance ministry devising plan to grow economy – Minister

Minster of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has disclosed that her ministry is devising a plan to grow the Nigerian economy.

This is just as she identified unemployment as the biggest challenge facing Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at a reception organised in her honour by her family and friends under the auspices of Kaduna Well Wishers in Kaduna over the weekend, the minister disclosed that as part of efforts to implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, all sectors of the economy have been told to focus on creating job in different ways.

According to her, “We have a clear policy which we have been implementing in the first term, the President has directed a plan through the implementation and we are in the process of devising the plan so that we can grow the economy in a more robust manner.

“We will very soon start another development plan that will guide all the ministers in the cabinet on what they are supposed to do in their ministries.”

She added that, sourcing fund for medium enterprises will be a major measure to be employed, saying, “As medium businesses grow, there will be more employment opportunities.”