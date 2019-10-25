FirstBank celebrates top performing FirstMonie agents nationwide

In recognition of the contribution of its Firstmonie Agents towards the Bank’s resolve at promoting access to financial services to all Nigerians, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its Agent Banking National award ceremony would hold on Friday, 25 October 2019 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The event is themed “Planting Community Heroes Nationwide”.

Since its inception in 2017, the FirstBank Agent Banking scheme, popularly called Firstmonie, has recorded giant strides at promoting financial inclusion across the nook and cranny of the country.

With almost 40,000 Agents in 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, processing approximately 1million transactions daily, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is leading the effort at supporting the Federal Government’s objectives to deepen access to financial services.

FirstBank’s Firstmonie service is providing financial/banking solutions to rural and semi-urban locations across the country, such as account opening, cash deposit, cash withdrawals, airtime purchase, bill payments, BVN enrolment and much more.

Through this channel, the Bank is providing convenient services that endears trust and provides ease of access to banking products, thereby saving time and travel costs for users of our network.

During the award ceremony, the bank will be recognising top performing Agents at National, Regional, and State levels.

FirstBank’s financial inclusion activities is in line with the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the availability of affordable financial products and services to all individuals and groups of people in the country; irrespective of location, literacy levels, familiarity with technology and accessibility to modern infrastructural facilities.

The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the Bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.

“According to Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited “the unwavering efforts and remarkable contributions by our Firstmonie Agents at promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria is indeed very much appreciated. Within the past 2 years we have been able to create not only 40,000 access points, but over 150,000 indirect jobs. We remain committed to doing more, strengthening business activities, driving economic growth and development; thereby reducing poverty”

“We would not rest on our laurels because without a doubt, every individual’s contribution to national growth and development, regardless of where they are, is indeed very important to us” he concluded.