Former NCC spokesman, Ojobo makes 100 Most Reputable Africans

Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, has released the 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.

The list features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including; Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business.

The selection Criteria are: Integrity, Visibility and Impact.

Very prominent personalities featured in the list include: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Nigeria’s Dr. Paul Enenche, South Africa’s Prof. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, Chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein Diallo, and Cameroon’s  Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

On Governance: the list features 2 African Presidents, one Vice President and policy makers.

On Business: South Africa’s Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Ethiopia’s Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu and Nigeria’s Folorunso Alakija are featured for their works across the Globe.

On Leadership: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sierra Leone’s Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Ghana’s former Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The above luminaries are joined by other great Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also poised to announce a new set of research on 100 Most Reputable Charity Organizations on earth.

During the announcement of the list by the incoming African Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee/Member of the Board, Ms. Beldina Auma, Chair Emeritus, World Bank Group-IMF African Society and President of SCIP-International, LLC, made mention of the Organizations’ continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organizations and brands that consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.

It is important to note that the ranking is in alphabetical order.

  1. Abdessattar Ben Moussa || President, Tunisian Human Rights League
  2. Abiy Ahmed || Prime Minister, Ethiopia
  3. Acha Leke || Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
  4. Achille Mbembe || Political Scientist
  5. Adama Gorou (Adams) || Human Potential Catalyst
  6. Agnes Kalibata || President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa
  7. Akinwumi Adesina Dr. || President, African Development Bank
  8. Amadou Diaw || Founder, Forum de Saint Louis
  9. Amadou Gallo || Managing Director NBA Africa
  10. Amadou Mahtar Ba || Executive Chairman, AllAfrica Global Media Inc.
  11. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner, African Union Commission
  12. Amina C. Mohamed || Cabinet Secretary, Kenya
  13. Angélique Kidjo || Musician
  14. Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka || Member of Parliament, Tanzania
  15. Anne Makinda || Politician
  16. Anthony Navo Jnr || Founder, African Young Voices
  17. Arikana Chihombori Quao.Dr || Educator, Policy Leader
  18. Asha-Rose Migiro || Diplomat
  19. Ashish Thakkar || Founder Mara Group
  20. Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo || Businesswoman.
  21. Belay Begashaw || DG, The Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa
  22. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || Entrepreneur
  23. Bineta Diop || Founder, Femmes Africa Solidarité Senegal
  24. Carlos Lopes || Economist
  25. Caster Semenya || Olympic Athlete
  26. Catherine Adoyo Prof. || Professor, George Washington University
  27. Cellou Dalien Diallo || Economist and Politician
  28. Collen Mashawana || Philanthropist
  29. Denis Mukwege || Founder, Panzi Hospital
  30. Divine Ndhlukula || Managing Director, SECURICO
  31. Donald Kaberuka || Board Chair, Global Fund
  32. Edith Brou || Digital Entrepreneur
  33. Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Clergy
  34. Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum
  35. Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia
  36. Enenche Paul Dr || Senior Pastor, Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre
  37. Fadumo Dayib || Politician
  38. Fatou Bensouda || Prosecutor, ICC
  39. Félix Tshisekedi || President, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  40. Femi Otedola || Chair, Forte Oil PLC
  41. Folorunso Alakija || Businesswoman and philanthropist
  42. Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church
  43. Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy, Ghana
  44. Georges Rebelo Chikoti || Diplomat
  45. Hafez Ghanem || Vice President, World Bank
  46. Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together we build it, Libya
  47. Hamadoun Touré || Executive Director, SMART Africa
  48. Hanna Tetteh || Head, United Nations Office to the African Union
  49. Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki || CEO, NEPAD
  50. Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
  51. Isatou Alwar Graham || Lawyer and writer
  52. Ishaq Usman Bello (Justice) || Chief Judge FCT Abuja
  53. Jackie Chimhanzi. Dr || CEO, African Leadership Institute
  54. James Alix Michel || Former President of Seychelles
  55. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast
  56. Jelani Aliyu || Automotive Designer, General Motors
  57. Jewel C. Howard Taylor.H.E || Vice President, Liberia
  58. Johannes Gawaxab || Governor, Bank of Namibia
  59. José Eduardo Agualusa || Journalist and writer
  60. Kabirou Mbodje || Founder, Wari Group
  61. Ken Kwaku .Dr || International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert
  62. Kumi Naidoo || Secretary-General  Amnesty International
  63. Kwesi Botchwey Prof. || Former Minister of Finance Ghana and Professor,
  64. Lamin Momodou Manneh || Lead, Regional Hub UNDP Africa
  65. Leymah Gbowee || Founder, Gbowee Peace Foundation
  66. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary-General, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie
  67. Lwazi Bam || CEO, Deloitte Africa
  68. Macsuzy Mondon || Minister, Seychelles
  69. Major Seynabou Diouf || Police United Nation
  70. Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist
  71. Margaret Blick Kigozi Prof || Consultant, UNIDO
  72. Maria do Carmo Silveira || Former Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe’s
  73. Mariéme Jamme || Founder, iamtheCODE
  74. Matshidiso Moeti .Dr || Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO)
  75. Mensa Otabil || Theologian
  76. Mia Couto || Biologist and writer
  77. Michelle Ndiaye || Director, Institute for Peace and Security Studies
  78. Mohamed El Kettani || CEO Attijariwafa Bank
  79. Mohamed ElBaradei || Law scholar and diplomat who served as Vice-President of Egypt
  80. Mutahi Kagwe || Cabinet Secretary for Health, Republic of Kenya
  81. Ngozi Okonjoi-Iweala. Dr || Board Chair, Gazi, Nigeria
  82. Nhlamu Dlomu || Global Head of People, KPMG
  83. Nobuhle Judith Dlamini Nxasana Dr. || Businesswoman and Author
  84. Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University
  85. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law
  86. Paul Kagame H.E || President Rwanda
  87. Peter Tabichi || Teacher
  88. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Executive Director, UN Women
  89. Precious Moloi-Motsepe Dr. || Entrepreneur
  90. Shamila Batohi || Director, National Prosecuting Authority
  91. Sheila Tlou || Co-Chair, Global HIV Prevention Coalition
  92. Tony Ojobo .Dr || Public policy expert
  93. Vera Songwe. Dr || UN Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UNECA,
  94. Vincent Rague || Co-founder of Catalyst Principal Partners,
  95. Wided Bouchamaoui || Co-Founder, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet,
  96. Winnie Byanyima || Director UNAIDS,
  97. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu Prof || Chancellor, University of Pretoria
  98. Wycliffe A. Oparanya || Politician
  99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE || Mayor, Freetown, Sierra Leone
  100. Zweli Mkhize Dr. || Minister, South Africa.

