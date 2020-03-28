Former Pres. Jonathan felicitates with Bola Tinubu at 68

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with the former Governor of Lagos State and leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

In a message of goodwill he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan described Senator Tinubu as a patriot and political leader who has contributed so much to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

The former President wrote: “I felicitate with you, your family and all your well wishers on the occasion of your 68th birthday.

“As a patriot, politician and leader, you have contributed so much to the advancement of our nation’s democracy and nurtured many individuals to greatness.

“I wish you more years of sound health, peace and glory, as you celebrate. Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”