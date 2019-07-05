Gov. Abiodun gets State Assembly nod to appoint 22 advisers

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday granted an approval to the request of the Governor Dapo Abiodun for the appointment of two senior special advisers and 20 special advisers to oversee the affairs of the state pending the appointment of commissioners for the various ministries.

The approval was consequent upon a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by Bolanle Ajayi and supported by the whole House through a voice-vote.

The names of the appointees are yet to be made public.