Gov. Ugwuanyi receives APC senatorial candidate back to PDP

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reassured the people of the state that his administration will soon reel out its grassroots-based programme that will be all-inclusive and ensure that everybody is carried along in terms of political appointments and participations.

Gov. Ugwuanyi spoke at Amagunze, the headquarters of Nkanu East Local Government Area, during the inauguration of some development projects executed by the Chairman of the council, Hon. Ikechukwu Ubagu and the formal reception of the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu East Senatorial District, Prince Lawrence Eze, back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He reiterated his administration’s committment to inclusive governance in the state.

The governor commended Hon. Ubagu for the good works he has done in the council and welcomed Prince Eze and his teeming supporters back to the PDP family.

Eze decamped from PDP to the APC in the last election, where he contested the Enugu East Senatorial seat.

The projects inaugurated by Gov. Ugwuanyi include the state-of-the-art 1,500-seater pavillion and administrative block of the council executed by the Council Chairman and the Nkanu East PDP Local Government secretariat built by the party Chairman, Prince Emeka Nwatu with the support of the party stakeholders.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who stated that the era of politics is over, maintained that what is paramount at the moment is how to move the state forward and ensure the sustenance of the existing peace and good governance in the state.

Noting that the PDP is growing from strength to strength, the governor thanked all those who are working hard for the party and government, saying: “Very soon we will move to the electoral wards to recognize people to make sure that everybody is carried along”.

He appreciated in a special way the stakeholders of Nkanu East LGA for their support and cooperation, assuring them that he has not taken such gesture for granted.

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Ubagu while welcoming Gov. Ugwuanyi to the council applauded him for his support and encouragement, stressing that the feats his administration recorded was as a result of the governor’s uncommon leadership qualities and his special love for their people.

The chairman who announced the council’s decision to name the pavillion after the governor, as “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Pavillion”, explained that it was in recognition of his support and contributions to the development of the area.

Prince Eze, who was handed over to the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani by the LG party Chairman, Prince Nwatu after the Chairman of PDP in Mburubu Ward, Obinna Egbo, introduced him and announced his return to the PDP, said that “PDP runs in me”.

The returnee pointed out that he is “a worthy son” of Gov. Ugwuanyi and thanked God for using the governor as “an instrument to unite Enugu State”.

Prince Eze who promised to bring back more of his supporters to the PDP family, reassured the governor and other party leaders of his loyalty and support.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Deputy Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives and member, representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, member, representing Nkanu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, Chief Evaristus Nnaji (Odengene), etc.