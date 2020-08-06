Gov. Uzodinma plots to take over Edo Assembly – House Speaker

…as Roland Asoro emerges new Deputy Speaker

The Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and members of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State of plotting to take over the affairs of the House.

The Speaker, Mr Frank Okiye, alleged that Uzodinma was working with some Edo State APC members and the former Deputy Speaker, Mr Yekini Idiaye, to destabilise the assembly.

Okiye said, “The dubious plan by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and stakeholders of the APC in Edo State to import fake mace to take over the Edo State House of Assembly working on cahoots with the former deputy speaker, who recently declared support for the candidate of the APC to congregate in a secret location to illegally and violently take over the control of the Assembly has been brought to our notice.”

In response, the Imo State Commissioner for Special Projects, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, said, “The illegal Speaker and his governor are not making sense to me with this baseless allegation. I don’t even know what they are talking about because there is no House of Assembly in Edo State.”

The former deputy speaker, Idiaye, was earlier in the day impeached for alleged gross misconduct.

Idiaye’s impeachment was sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency, Mr Henry Okhuarobo, and seconded by Mr Marcus Onobun, of the Esan-West constituency.

The member representing Orhionmwon-South constituency, Mr Roland Asoro, was elected as his replacement and was immediately administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance by the Speaker.

Also, during plenary, the former Chief Whip of the House, Mr. Henry Okhuarobo, was elevated to the position of the Leader, while his erstwhile deputy, Mr Marcus Onobun, was elevated to the position of Chief Whip.