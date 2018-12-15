Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with wife of former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Mrs. Dorothy Nwodo (left), Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa (2nd left) and the Executive Director, Development Education Centre (DEC), Enugu,  Dr. Cecilia Asogwa, during its 35th Annual Convention and 18th Annual Bursary Award of Sir Fidelis Chukwuma Asogwa Education Foundation, held at DEC headquarters, Enugu, yesterday. 

