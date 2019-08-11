Gowon confirms secret manoeuvres to fix security crises

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on Saturday, confirmed that there were behind-the-scene efforts to resolve the security challenges in Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to embark on self-examination on how he or she had contributed to peaceful coexistence in the country.

Gowon, who spoke at Osun State Government House, Osogbo, shortly after holding a private meeting with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, explained that he was in Osun to “pray for peace and act for peace.”

The former Head of State, who said he was in the state for Nigeria Prays, South-West zone, emphasised the need for the nation to pray. He also advised Nigerians not to allow themselves to be pushed into hating one another.

While welcoming the former Head of State, Oyetola described him as a detribalised Nigerian.

He called on other leaders to emulate Gowon and always work towards a united and peaceful Nigeria.