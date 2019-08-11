Gowon confirms secret manoeuvres to fix security crises

August 11, 2019 0

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on Saturday, confirmed that there were behind-the-scene efforts to resolve the security challenges in Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to embark on self-examination on how he or she had contributed to peaceful coexistence in the country.

Gowon, who spoke at  Osun State Government House, Osogbo, shortly after holding a private meeting  with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, explained that he was in Osun to “pray for peace and act for peace.”

The former Head of State, who said he was in the state for  Nigeria Prays, South-West zone, emphasised the need for the nation to  pray. He also advised Nigerians not to allow themselves to be pushed into hating one another.

While welcoming the former Head of State, Oyetola described him as a detribalised Nigerian.

He called on other leaders to emulate Gowon and always work towards a united and peaceful Nigeria.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Taraba killings: Police yet to notify widow of slain cop

More than four days after the killing of three police officers in Taraba by soldiers, Zainab, wife of one of the deceased policemen, Sgt. Dahiru Musa, said she has yet to be officially informed of the husband’s death ...