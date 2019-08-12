Herdsmen are not criminals, says Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has condemned the blanket labelling of herdsmen as criminals in the country.

It said it was wrong to use “criminal infiltrators” to reach a conclusion that all herders were criminals.

The Chairman of MACBAN, South-East Zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, stated this in an Eid-el Kabir message issued in Awka, Anambra State on Sunday.

He said, “I most heartily share the warm goodwill message of Eid-el Kabir to the entire Muslim Ummah, the governments and good people of the South-East of Nigeria.

“I sincerely plead for better understanding in information peddling, so as to avoid the often misinformation, half-truths and outright falsehood that the gullible public very often gets fed with.

“I plead with the governments, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other influential groups in the South-East not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians wherever they choose to live and ply their legitimate businesses.”