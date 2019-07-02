Herdsmen: Ruga settlement not relevant to Benue people — CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue State says Ruga settlement for Fulani herders cannot be forced on people of the state because it is of no relevance to them.

CAN Chairman, Reverend Akpen Leva, said this yesterday at a news conference in Makurdi.

“The Ruga settlement which the federal government is forcing on the Benue community is of no relevance entirely, to the people of the State. As farmers, we have come to the naked reality that the land in Benue State cannot even satisfy the farming community in the State for the production of crops and this cannot be shared with cattle rearers for the purpose of Ruga settlement,” he said.

He said Ruga settlement for herdsmen’ would contravene the Benue’s anti-open grazing laws.

He said: “This is why as a church in Benue State, we reject Ruga settlement for herdsmen proposed in the state. Benue, we emphasise, has no land for Ruga settlement.”

He alleged that the federal government had not shown concern about the fact that the survivors of the herdsmen killings were still in IDP camps.

He restated the resolve of the association to back ranching as specified by the Benue law which, according to him, remains the best option to animal husbandry and there were no alternative as it is now a global practice.