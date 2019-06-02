Hoodlums attack Okorocha’s Imo home

Unidentified hoodlums on Saturday morning invaded the residence of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

It was gathered that the armed hoodlums invaded the residence, located at his country home in Ogboko, Ideato South Local Government Area of the state barely 72 hours after Okorocha left office as governor.

The hoodlums were said to have overpowered the security guards at the residence and forced their way in.

The hoodlums, who some suspected to be hired assassins, were said to have headed straight to Okorocha’s bedroom and ransacked everywhere but were said not to have taken any item away.

Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemedo, disclosed that the police had begun investigation into the matter.

He said, “The police have moved in to unravel what happened. I don’t think it is proper for me to say anything about the incident in order not to jeopardise their investigation. Let us wait till they complete their work.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said he was aware of the incident.

The CP said, “I am aware of the development. But I am not the one handing it. The commander of Oguta is the one handing it.”