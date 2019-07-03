Ikeja Electric begins meters roll-out for customers

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has commenced the rollout of meters for customers in the Shomolu Business Unit under its Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) scheme.

The acting Chief Commercial Officer, Ikeja Electric, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, made this known on Tuesday in Lagos.

Obi-Chukwu said his organisation had just completed meter installation for all residents of Unilag Estate in Isheri, adding that metering of Magodo residents had also commenced.

He said that the service would be extended to the entire business unit in the next few weeks.

“This exercise is part of the company’s efforts to bridge the metering gap under its network,” he said in a statement by Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communication Unit, IE,

Obi-Chukwu said that the exercise was also in line with the directive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), promising that the organisation would be deploying meters in phases.

According to him, the deployment of meters will start with Shomolu, Ikorodu and Abule-Egba Business Units, while the second phase would include Akowonjo, Ikeja and Oshodi Business Units.

“We have commenced metering in the University of Lagos Estate, Magodo and some other areas as a pilot scheme.

“It is the unique demography of these areas that has made the survey of customers very easy,” he said.

The acting chief commercial officer advised customers to make payment based on the survey, adding that meters would be installed within 10 days after payment.

Obi-Chukwu, however, cautioned against meter bypass, warning that offenders would be prosecuted.

“The company has put measures in place to ensure that the meters are not by-passed, and there are monitoring team patrolling on daily basis to check the meters.

“Whoever is caught by-passing his/her meter will be made to pay N50,000 fine for single-phase meter and N100,000 fine for three-phase meter.

“Also, such customers will be charged for loss of revenue and be billed backward, as will be determined by Ikeja Electric.

“The fine depends on the nature and level of the by-pass,” he said.