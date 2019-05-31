Imo: Gov. Ihedioha begins demolition of Rochas monuments

Imo State Government Thursday began the demolition of Akachi monument, which was built by the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha.

However, while the earth-moving equipment deployed by the state government was demolishing the monument, soldiers numbering over 25 came and chased the workers away.

The soldiers who barricaded the environment as at the time of filing this report, also resisted people who had come to catch a glimpse of the demolition from gaining access to the place.

The development caused a rowdy scene in and around the place.

The soldiers also stopped people from taking photographs of the scene.

Okorocha had, during its inauguration, described the Akachi Tower, measuring over 40 feet, as symbolising the hand of God over Imo State.

He had also stated that the monument would be tourists’ attraction.