Imo: Okorocha’s probe not witch-hunt – Gov. Ihedioha

The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has urged Nigerians not to see the current probe of his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, as an act of witch-hunt.

The governor stated this while speaking to journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, after he paid a condolence visit to the state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, over the death of his father.

Ihedioha, who also stated that he was awaiting the outcome of the probe report, added that such investigation was necessary to make Imo State better.

He assured Nigerians that his government would not hesitate to implement the recommendations of the committee’s report once it was ready.

Ihedioha also clarified that the recent revelations about the recovery of N1.2bn and some properties by the state government from the immediate past administration did not emanate from him.

He said they were from the investigative panel he set up to probe the last eight years of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The governor said, “I don’t think I said all those things. Because I am not witch-hunting the former governor. There was a committee that we set up that is doing all those things.

“The findings of the committee have not been made known to me. Obviously, this (probe) is to make Imo State better now.”