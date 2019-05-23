Insecurity: Don’t ignore Obasanjo’s Islamisation, Fulanisation allegations – Soyinka warns

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has urged the Federal Government to pay close attention to the fear of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo that there is an ongoing grand plan to foist a Fulani and Islamic agenda on Nigeria and other West African countries amid his call for global action against terrorism and other organised crimes.

Soyinka, who gave the charge in Lagos, yesterday, during the Africa Day celebration organised by the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, although threw his support behind the clarion call for unity among the African countries, urged the Buhari administration not to take the insecurity situation in the country with a pinch of salt, but could afford to ignore the messenger.

Soyinka also expressed disappointment at the current state of the country stating that “this country is descending into an horrendous abyss, the like of which have not been witnessed in this country.”

The laureate also spoke on the need for African unity, and noted that leaders must not make the mistake of ignoring issues that cause disunity because unity cannot be commanded into existence

“I believe our unity is possible even with the plethora of languages. I wish to plead that we particularise the sense of unity. Let’s prioritize the material condition of our people. Right now, we are being recolonised by some internal forces.”

UBA Chairman, Tony Elumelu, said the bank supports unity in Africa and the African Union, which was the reason the bank organised the event.

Also speaking at the event, veteran musician, Femi Kuti, called for Afica unity as he lamented the problem faced by the continent which made “Europe cut Africa and Nigeria like a cake.”

A Ghananian politician Samia Nkrumah, said: “ We were defeated because we were not united. We were colonised because we were not united. Our continent is diverse with different languages, ethnic groups.”

Last weekend, Obasanjo expressed concern over what he called a grand plot by some elements to foist a Fulani and Islamic agenda on Nigeria and other West African countries.

Obasanjo said lack of education and employment for the youths could no longer be advanced as the reason Boko Haram insurgency still festered.