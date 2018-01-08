Insurgency: We’re set to wipe out Boko Haram – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai said the days of the rump of Boko Haram terrorists are numbered, in spite of occasional attacks of Nigerian targets.

Buratai gave the assurance while addressing troops of the 8 Division at Monguno, headquarters of Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

He, therefore, charged the troops to be determined in the efforts to stabilise their area of operation and finally overcome the Boko Haram challenge in the country.

“We must remain here to stabilise it.

“You all know that we have some few attacks here and there by the same elements – Boko Haram, but I assured you that their days are numbered.

“With your efforts, with your determination, we will finally overcome the Boko Haram challenge,’’ he said.

The chief of army staff noted that the creation of the 8 Division was a “major strategic decision’’ which had helped in addressing the challenge of Boko Haram terrorism in Borno north.

He warned the troops to refrain from all acts of indiscipline as peace was gradually returning to the area and displaced people returning to their communities restart their lives.

The army chief further warned that those caught engaging in trading and extortion would be dealt with according to the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 8 Division was created as a task force in 2016 to boost military operations against the Boko Haram menace, particularly in the Lake Chad region.

But the division will move to Sokoto State in the North West, where it would be operationalised soon, according to Buratai.