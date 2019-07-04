Irede Foundation, Nivea seek more support for child amputees

The Irede Foundation (TIF) and the world’s number one personal-care company, Nivea have called on Nigerians to support a child with disabilities by creating an enabling environment for them to access quality education.

The two organizations recently made the plea after the commemoration of the 2019 global limb awareness month and the ‘Out on a Limb’ annual awareness walk organized by The Irede Foundation.

The annual walk which was graced by Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had in attendance over 100 Lagosians across the state.

In his remark, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged affluent Nigerians and companies to provide support for limbless children.

“To build a better world, we all need to support one another. The Irede Foundation and Nivea Nigeria have demonstrated that together, we can all do more. I hope more companies and individuals can also join this social course”, he said.

To raise mass awareness on the campaign, Nivea recently organized a digital campaign – for every sensitization video posted, the company donated the sum of ₦1000 to support limbless children.

A total of ₦1,802,659 was raised from the campaign to provide two prosthetic limbs for two indigent children who have both lost a limb.

Nivea has since received commendations from many Nigerians for its unwavering support for socially disadvantaged children in the country.

“We are very happy with the campaign”, averred Godwin Harrison, Managing Director, Beiersdorf. “The total number of participants and the level of awareness generated gives us great hope. We are committed to ensuring that many amputated children get all necessary supports that will make them excel in life”.

Mrs Crystal Chigbu, Executive Director of The Irede Foundation also commended Beiersdorf, manufacturer of Nivea for their support.

“It’s amazing to see how much power we have and what we are able to achieve when we come together. Because you hopped not just one child but two children will be empowered with prosthetic limbs to live fully functional lives and rise above their disability”, she stated.

The Out on a limb walk happens annually in April to commemorate the Limb Awareness Month.

Details can be found on their website www.theiredefoundation.org