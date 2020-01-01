Israeli researchers develop new drug for heart failure

Researchers from the Kaplan Medical Centre have developed an innovative medicine for heart failure.

The researchers described heart failure as a condition in which the heart fails to the point of shortness of breath and edema, the most common cause of mortality and hospitalisation over the age of 65.

Their study, including successful animal experiments, was published in the European Heart journal.

The new drug, according to the researchers, is an antibody that activates immune system cells in the heart, so that they will swallow and break down the amyloid protein that accumulates in the heart. This way, the cardiac muscle cells are protected and they return to normal functioning.

The next step, according to the researchers, is to apply these findings to the treatment of heart failure patients with amyloidosis background.