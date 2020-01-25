Judiciary: Appeal Court President hails Ugwuanyi’s support to judiciary

Judiciary: Appeal Court President hails Ugwuanyi’s giant strides

The President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship, Hon. Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for his administration’s giant development strides, particularly in repositioning the State Judiciary.

Hon. Justice Bulkachuwa gave the commendation when she led some eminent Jurists from the various Divisions of the Court of Appeal and High Court Judges in the country to the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit.

She expressed delight at the remarkable interventions of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in the State Judiciary, especially the ongoing construction of the first ever Enugu State Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters complex, which is over 90 percent completed.

Bulkachuwa was in Enugu, in continuation of her tour of all the Court of Appeal Divisions in the country, which coincided with the Valedictory Court Session in honour of a retired Justice of Court of Appeal, Chinwe Eugenia Iyizoba.

The Court of Appeal President, who inspected the site of the State Customary Court of Appeal complex during the tour, said she was highly impressed with the massive project, stressing that “the Enugu Division of the Customary Court of Appeal should have come up a long time ago”.

She also commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the Judges Quarters his administration renovated, among other interventions, saying: “We are very grateful”.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi welcomed “the first female President of the Court of Appeal” and other eminent Jurists to the state and congratulated her for the “service well rendered” as well as her many accomplishments in office.

The governor noted that his administration, in synergy with the State Judiciary, headed by the first female Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ngozi Emehelu, who he said “has also added momentum and great value to our determined efforts to make Enugu State a place where good governance and development flourish through rule of law and justice”, has continued to reform the justice sector in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has launched the Enugu State Multi-door Courthouse and Fast-Track Court to enhance access to justice by all and make the state more investment-friendly.

He added that the state government is vigorously pursuing the speedy execution of contracts for the infrastructural transformation of the State Judiciary.

The governor, who further appreciated Hon. Justice Bulkachuwa, for the laudable legacies she has bequeathed to the Judiciary for posterity, reassured her that “we will not relent in our efforts to ensure that justice is not only served, but also served speedily in a conducive environment with modern infrastructure”.

