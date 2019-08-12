Kano feud: Ganduje bans Kano district heads from attending Emir Sanusi’s Eid Durbar

Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, has directed district heads in the state to only attend the Eid Durbars held in their respective domains and supervised by their respective First Class Emirs.

The order was contained in a statement signed by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

The statement said the order was necessary to counter social media news directing the district heads to attend Eid Durbar at the palace of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

This is, however, contrary to the norm, whereby all district heads traditionally attended the Durbar hosted by Kano Emir.

The release states, “Against some calls circulating in the social media that all district heads were directed to attend Hawan Daushe at Kano Emir’s palace, the Kano State Government has directed all Hakimai to attend Hawan Daushe at their respective emirates,” the statement read.

“It is therefore directed that district heads from Bichi Emirate should attend their Hawan Daushe with the first-class Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; District Heads from Rano Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their first-class Emir, Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo).

“All district heads from Karaye Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their first-class Emir, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II; all district heads from Gaya Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their first-class Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir; and those district heads from Kano Emirate are also directed to attend Hawan Daushe with their first-class Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.”

Earlier in the day, Ganduje and Sanusi had participated in the Eid-el-Kabir prayers held at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground in Kano township, and led by Sanusi.